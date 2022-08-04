Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 235: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reported in-line Q1 results on the topline and bottom-line front driven by strong opening order book and low base. Order booking during the quarter was the highest ever at Rs. 358 crore (up 31% y-o-y). Given order book of Rs. 1,070 crore and large enquiry pipeline, the company aims 35% revenue growth for the next couple of years. The company’s entry into new segments, such as API turbines and turbines of more than 30 MW, would increase its net addressable market.

Outlook

Given strong revenue guidance and optimistic future growth trajectory in terms of product and market expansion, we retain Buy on TTL with a revised PT of Rs. 235.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Triveni Turbine - 030822 - khan