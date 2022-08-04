English
    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 235: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


    Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reported in-line Q1 results on the topline and bottom-line front driven by strong opening order book and low base. Order booking during the quarter was the highest ever at Rs. 358 crore (up 31% y-o-y). Given order book of Rs. 1,070 crore and large enquiry pipeline, the company aims 35% revenue growth for the next couple of years. The company’s entry into new segments, such as API turbines and turbines of more than 30 MW, would increase its net addressable market.



    Outlook


    Given strong revenue guidance and optimistic future growth trajectory in terms of product and market expansion, we retain Buy on TTL with a revised PT of Rs. 235.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 10:04 pm
