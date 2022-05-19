 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Triveni Turbine: target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reported decent Q4 results although sales and operating numbers lagged our expectations. Domestic order booking during the quarter was Rs 209 cr (up 124% y-o-y), while the exports had muted growth of 2% at Rs. 74 crore. However, order inflows for FY22 for exports were quite robust at Rs 468 crore (up 122%). Company’s entry into new segments, such as API turbines for oil & gas industry and turbines of more than 30 MW would help the company widen its net addressable market.

Outlook

We are optimistic on its future growth trajectory and retain a Buy rating on TTL with a revised PT of Rs. 229, factoring lower execution rate and margin pressures.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.