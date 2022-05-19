English
    Buy Triveni Turbine: target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


    Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reported decent Q4 results although sales and operating numbers lagged our expectations. Domestic order booking during the quarter was Rs 209 cr (up 124% y-o-y), while the exports had muted growth of 2% at Rs. 74 crore. However, order inflows for FY22 for exports were quite robust at Rs 468 crore (up 122%). Company’s entry into new segments, such as API turbines for oil & gas industry and turbines of more than 30 MW would help the company widen its net addressable market.



    Outlook


    We are optimistic on its future growth trajectory and retain a Buy rating on TTL with a revised PT of Rs. 229, factoring lower execution rate and margin pressures.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
