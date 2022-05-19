Buy Triveni Turbine: target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reported decent Q4 results although sales and operating numbers lagged our expectations. Domestic order booking during the quarter was Rs 209 cr (up 124% y-o-y), while the exports had muted growth of 2% at Rs. 74 crore. However, order inflows for FY22 for exports were quite robust at Rs 468 crore (up 122%). Company’s entry into new segments, such as API turbines for oil & gas industry and turbines of more than 30 MW would help the company widen its net addressable market.

Outlook

We are optimistic on its future growth trajectory and retain a Buy rating on TTL with a revised PT of Rs. 229, factoring lower execution rate and margin pressures.

