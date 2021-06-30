MARKET NEWS

Buy Triveni Turbine target of Rs 156: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 156 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni Turbine (TRIV) reported healthy performance on account of better sales mix and execution ramp up. Margins expanded by 222bps to 13.8% in 4Q, led by sharp rise in aftermarket revenues and reduction in overhead cost. OI grew 5% YoY to Rs1.7bn in 4Q, primarily driven by strong growth in domestic markets (up 57% YoY). Order backlog remained subdued at Rs6.4bn. For domestic segment, enquiry generation grew 35% YoY led by traction in process co-generation and waste to heat recovery from sectors like F&B, paints, pharma, chemicals and cement. In exports market, enquiry generation was seen in markets of Middle East, North America, Europe, Turkey, etc. for thermal renewable based IPP power plant and process cogeneration segment. Management is confident of bagging healthy order wins in FY22 with strong enquiries in both domestic and international markets.


Outlook


We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with a revised TP of Rs156 (earlier TP of Rs98). Further we raise our PE multiple to 30x (avg. of 10 years) from 24x earlier, given improved order inflow visibility and diversification in new products.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Triveni Turbine
first published: Jun 30, 2021 04:26 pm

