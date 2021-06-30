MARKET NEWS

Buy Triveni Turbine: target of Rs 144: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 144 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


Triveni turbine reported revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT of Rs. 179 crore/ Rs. 25 crore/ Rs. 23 crore (up 16% y-o-y/ up 38%/ up 69%), respectively. OPM expansion was driven by increased contribution by aftermarket sales in overall sales mix. The management expects both domestic and global market share to improve in the short to medium term, driven by resurgence in global activity *after* the pandemic-led lull, supported by a strong order enquiry in domestic and international markets. Balance sheet remains strong with strong cash position and current order book remaining healthy at 0.9x its FY2021 consolidated revenue.



Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Triveni Turbine Limited (TRIV) with a revised PT of Rs. 144, considering healthy enquiry pipeline in both domestic and export markets, besides improving global economic scenario, which helped demand improve.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
first published: Jun 30, 2021 01:11 pm

