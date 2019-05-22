Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 124 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRIV)'s Q4/FY19 EBITDA margin was impacted due to cost overrun (Rs220 mn) while introducing new products in overseas market which management has fully provided and expects margin to bounce back to 20-21% in FY20 (18% in FY19). Domestically enquiry book grew 8% YoY at around 1 GW, mainly from sectors like molasses based distilleries, ethanol, sugar, pulp paper and steel and cement. In the overseas markets, enquiry pipeline stands at 2.5GW, skewed towards renewable sector. The company is expanding its presence in new geographies like Middle East, Africa and some parts of South East Asia. GE Triveni JV continues to witness muted performance due to delay in shipment of dispatches and lack of any large order (<30-100 MW). Management has guided for double digit revenue growth and expansion in margin in FY20 (1QFY120 could be weaker due to elections). We expect TRIV to deliver revenue/PAT CAGR of 12/19% over next two years (FY19-21E). The stock is currently trading at 29.4/24.9x FY20/FY21E.

Outlook

We downgrade stock from Buy to Accumulate with revised TP of Rs124 (28x FY21E) due to a) weak pricing in domestic market due to intense competition b) Slower pick up in margins due to new product launches in new geographies c) weak outlook for GE Triveni JV.

