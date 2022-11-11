English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Rupee At 7-Week High. Where Is It Headed?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Triveni Engineering; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Triveni Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 11, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Triveni Engineering


    Triveni Engineering (TEL) is one of the largest sugar companies in India with sugar crushing capacity of 60,000 TCD, distillery capacity of 660 KLD & co-generation power of 104.5 MW. It also has power transmission & waste water management business contributing 10% to revenues. The company is increasing its distillery capacity from current 21 crore litre per annum to 31 crore litre per annum by FY25 to utilise B-heavy, grain & sugarcane juice route to produce ethanol.


    Outlook


    We expect 55.5% CAGR in distillery sales to boost earnings CAGR of 20.3% during FY22-24E • We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 380, valuing the business at 14x FY24 PE.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Triveni Engineering - 08-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Triveni Engineering
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:44 pm