Buy Triveni Engineering and Industries: target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Engineering and Industries

Triveni Engineering & Industries’ (TEIL’s) operating performance in Q4FY2022 was affected as no export sale took place in Sugar Season 2021-22. Overall revenues stood flat y-o-y at Rs. 1,192.1 crore. EBITDA margins improved by 83 bps y-o-y to 14.7%. The absence of exports also dragged sugar business’ revenues by 14.7% y-o-y to Rs. 846.81 crore; distillery business’ revenues grew by 27% y-o-y to Rs. 161.6 crore. Ethanol capacity expansion of 200 KLPD came on-stream in April 2022 (enhanced distillery capacity to 520 KLPD). Steady sugar sales led by higher realisation, higher revenues from the distillery business, and recovery in the engineering business (order book of Rs. 1,735 crore) would drive earnings in the near term.



Outlook

Stock trades at 13.6x and 11.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 325.

