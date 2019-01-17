App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 90: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Trident


Trident’s revenue grew by 18%YoY to INR 12.9bn; Textile revenue grew by 18.6% YoY to INR 10.3bn, aided by strong in the home textile segment and Paper revenue grew 15.7% YoY to INR 2.59bn. Bed linen revenue grew 41.7% YoY, aided by 33.3% YoY increase in volume and 8.4% YoY increase in realization. Bath linen grew 10.1% YoY, aided by volume growth of 12.2% YoY, while realization de-grew by 2.1% YoY.


Outlook


At CMP, Trident is trading at 9.1X & 7.8X FY20E & FY21E earnings and we rollover the valuation to FY21E and revise the target price upwards to INR 90 valuing the company at 10X FY21E EPS, while maintaining the BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Trident

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.