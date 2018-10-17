App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 85: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated Octobe 15, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Trident


Trident reported 2QFY19 PAT at INR 1.1bn, significantly higher than JMfe/street estimates, primarily driven by robust performance in terry towel segment. EBITDA margin expanded 330bps YoY to 18.8% driven by a) operating leverage due to higher towel volumes, b) sheet segment turning EBITDA positive in 1QFY19, and c) YoY increase in yarn EBITDA on a low base in 2QFY18 (inventory loss). Bed sheet and terry towel volume increased 32.5% and 29.6% YoY, respectively. a) INR depreciation (15%+ YTD-CY18), b) settling of market place disruption in the US and c) extension of MEIS (4% export benefit) have provided a welcome relief to the company. Change in export subsidies (MEIS/ROSL) and cotton price movement remains the key monitorable.


Outlook


The Board has declared second interim dividend of INR 0.6/share. We roll forward to FY21E and ascribe a P/E of 12x FY21E to arrive at our revised fair value of INR 85/share. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Trident

