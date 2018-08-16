App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 81: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 81 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Trident


Trident’s revenue de-grew by 3%YoY to INR 11.3bn, which is below our expectation of INR 12.1bn; Textile revenue de-grew by 5.3% YoY to INR 9.16bn, due to continuous de-stocking of bath linen by large retailers in US and Paper revenue grew 7% YoY to INR 2.15bn. Bed linen revenue grew 47% YoY, aided by 32% YoY increase in volume and 15% YoY increase in realization. Bath linen de-grew 17% YoY, while realization was stable.


Outlook


At CMP, Trident is trading at 9.1X & 7.6X FY19E & FY20E earnings and we maintain a BUY rating, with a target price of INR 81 valuing the company at 10X FY20E EPS, representing an upside potential of 31.5%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Trident

