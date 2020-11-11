PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-trent-target-of-rs-800-sharekhan-6098641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trent: target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Trent


Q2 revenues recovered 55% as all stores became fully operational after easing of lockdowns. Recovery rate improved from 38% in July to ~70% in October. Company prioritised cost cuts by slashing employee expenses, discretionary spends and renegotiating rentals. This is likely to sustain and support profitability to some extent in the near term. As 100% of Westside merchandise being manufactured in-house, we expect Trent would bounce back faster. Product innovation, aggressive store expansions and leveraging digital presence will be near-term growth drivers.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy on Trent with a price target (PT) of Rs. 800. Trent is among India’s strong branded retail players with robust balance sheet, stable cash flows and among the highest utilisation rates per store.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Trent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.