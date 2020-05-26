Buy Trent; target of Rs 610: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Trent

TRENT’s reported 4QFY20 revenue/EBITDA were 4%/28% above estimates due to cost savings in opex. Jan-Feb’20 revenues grew ~33% YoY, highlighting strong performance in the pre COVID-19 period. We have cut our standalone FY21E/FY22E revenue estimates by 10%/9% due to the prolonged lockdown. But our channel checks indicate healthy revenue recovery in stores that have resumed operations. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We expect TRENT to deliver standalone revenue/PAT CAGR of 9%/50% over FY20-22E on robust growth led by new stores. Our SOTP-based TP of INR610 values Westside and Zara at 34x EV/EBITDA and Star at 2x EV/sales on FY22E.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

