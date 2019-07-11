App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trent; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 10, 2019.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Trent


Trent (TRENT) appears well positioned to capitalize on India's high-growth retail apparel market, given its ability to execute well in a fast-changing operating environment. The company is embarking on an accelerated growth strategy, particularly at Westside (with its thrust on women-centric fashion and private labels) and Zudio (margin-accretive apparel line-up), both of which hold a strong brand promise. In this note, we provide the rationale behind our positive stance on the company.


Outlook


We raise our SOTP-based TP to INR500 (v/s INR440 earlier), valuing Westside and Zara at 26x EV/EBITDA and Star at 1x EV/sales on Sep'21E. Westside and Zara are valued at a 30% premium to industry average. The implied TP is at par with the three-year average. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trent

