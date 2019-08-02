Buy Trent; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Trent

Trent reported one of its highest ever quarterly revenues driven by robust growth in Westside and Zudio format, with a significant beat on the topline front. Standalone revenues grew robustly by 30% YoY to Rs 767.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 696.9 crore). Revenues from Westside format (~90% to total revenues) grew 21% YoY, driven by robust like-to-like sales growth of 12%. Driven by healthy store addition pace, we expect Zudio revenues to have grown 2x+. Gross margins for the quarter declined 140 bps YoY to 53.0%. We believe the contraction in gross margins is on account of increase in share of revenues from Zudio format that has a lower margin profile compared to Westside. EBITDA and EBITDA margins are not comparable due to implementation of Ind-AS 116. Reported operating margins were at 21.4% (Q1FY19: 12.0%), with absolute EBITDA increasing 131% YoY to Rs 163.9 crore. Higher other income (Rs 35.9 crore vs. Rs 5.7 crore in Q1FY19) further boosted PAT growth. Adjusting for the higher other income and impact of Ind-AS 116, PBT for the quarter would have been ~ Rs 68 crore (up 15% YoY and in line with our estimate).

Outlook

We have not incorporated Ind-AS 116 impact on financials due to lack of data. Robust performance in a challenging scenario instils confidence in the business model. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an SOTP target price of Rs 500.

