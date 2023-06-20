English
    Buy Trent; target of Rs 2030: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2030 in its research report dated June 19, 2023.

    June 20, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Trent

    Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (600+ stores). Inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions have led Trent to be among the fastest growing companies in our retail coverage universe. Westside’ (60% of revenues) has proven to be one of the most profitable business models as it primarily focuses on selling private label brands • ‘Zudio’ (40% of sales), the value fashion brand, continues to be the next leg of growth for Trent.


    Robust performance during challenging times and industry leading performance will continue to warrant premium valuations to Trent. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Trent at Rs 2030 based on SOTP valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 20, 2023 04:44 pm