    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1730: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Trent


    Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (550+ stores). Inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions have led Trent to be among the fastest growing companies in our retail coverage universe. Westside’ (70% of revenues) has proven to be one of the most profitable business models as it primarily focuses on selling private label brands (EBITDA margin: 11%, consistent SSSG: 10%+) • The next leg of growth for Trent continues to be from ‘Zudio’ (30% of sales), the value fashion brand, (revenue CAGR: 72% in FY19-22).


    Outlook


    Robust performance during challenging times and industry leading performance will continue to warrant premium valuations for Trent. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Trent at Rs 1730 based on SOTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:45 pm