Buy Trent; target of Rs 1730: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Trent

Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (550+ stores). Inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions have led Trent to be among the fastest growing companies in our retail coverage universe. Westside’ (70% of revenues) has proven to be one of the most profitable business models as it primarily focuses on selling private label brands (EBITDA margin: 11%, consistent SSSG: 10%+) • The next leg of growth for Trent continues to be from ‘Zudio’ (30% of sales), the value fashion brand, (revenue CAGR: 72% in FY19-22).

Outlook

Robust performance during challenging times and industry leading performance will continue to warrant premium valuations for Trent. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Trent at Rs 1730 based on SOTP valuation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Trent - 14 -11-2022 - icici