    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1620: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Trent


    Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (550+ stores). Inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions have led Trent to be among the fastest growing companies in our retail coverage universe. ‘Westside’ (72% of revenues) has proven to be one of the most profitable business models as it primarily focuses on selling private label brands (EBITDA margin: 11%, consistent SSSG: 10%+) • ‘Zudio’ (28% of sales), the value fashion brand, continues to be the next leg of growth for Trent (revenue CAGR: 72% FY19-22).


    Outlook


    Robust performance during challenging times and industry leading performance will continue to warrant premium valuations for Trent. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Trent at Rs 1620 based on SOTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:17 am
