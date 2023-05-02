English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent

    Trent continued to deliver stellar revenue growth of 75% YoY, with 23% growth on a LFL basis for Westside. However, instead of passing on high raw material costs to customers, it absorbed them. This, combined with extended EOSS discounting and an increased proportion of the lower GM format Zudio led to a 830bp YoY decline in GM. This aided in inventory clean up. FY23 EBIT margin (on Pre IND-AS 116) improved to 7.7% v/s 7.4%/6.6% in FY22/20.

    Outlook

    We expect a consolidated revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 26%/34% over FY23- 25, backed by strong footprint addition and robust LFL growth across segments. We retain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,600, given the strong growth opportunity for TRENT.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Trent - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trent
    first published: May 2, 2023 03:02 pm