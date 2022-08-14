Buy Trent; target of Rs 1545: Sharekhan

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Trent

Q1FY2023 saw a strong 5.1x y-o-y revenue growth driven by better consumer sentiments with EBITDA and adjusted PAT at Rs. 304.1 crore and 123.1 crore, respectively against a loss in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross margins fell 425 bps y-o-y impacted by higher raw material prices. Emerging categories such as beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to witness strong momentum and now contribute to over 15% of company’s standalone revenues. With encouraging performance from new stores opened in the past 12 months, the company aims to double down on the growth agenda over the medium term.

Outlook

Strong momentum in like-for-like (LFL) sales and store expansions will help revenue and PAT to clock CAGR of 43% and 72% over FY2022-24E. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,545.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Trent - 120822 - khan