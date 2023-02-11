 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Trent; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Feb 11, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent

Trent’s revenue growth remained robust at 61% YoY in 3QFY23, backed by a strong footprint addition and healthy LFL growth of 17% in Westside. But standalone EBITDA grew only 15% (19% miss), dragged down by lower gross margins due to a higher share of low-margin Zudio, the inventory provision reversal in the corresponding quarter and discounting.

Outlook

We expect a standalone revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 28%/30% over FY23-25, backed by a strong footprint addition and robust LFL growth across segments. We retain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,500, given the strong growth opportunity.