English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1430: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated June 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 14, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent


    Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 over the last two years, Trent’s standalone revenue/PAT reported an encouraging CAGR of 11%/27% over FY20 to reach INR39b/INR2.5b, respectively, which was by far the best among peers. However, due to the increased losses in its subsidiary (Booker India), Trent’s consolidated PAT (post-minority interest) contracted to INR346m in FY22 from INR1.0b in FY20. Consolidated EBITDA (Pre IND-AS 116) posted a 7% CAGR to INR2.3b over FY20-22. Trent’s standalone revenue growth was fueled by Zudio’s stellar performance (topline up >2x to INR11b), well supported by Westside that matched its FY20 revenue of INR27.3b. This was backed by cumulative store additions of 170/40 by Zudio/Westside over the last two years, (191%/21% addition), respectively.



    Outlook


    We have ascribed a 31x FY24E EV/EBITDA to the standalone business (Westside and Zudio, 15% premium for the last five years until the pandemic and 10% premium to our Retail coverage universe), 1x EV/sales to Star Bazaar, and 15x EV/EBITDA to Zara to arrive at our new TP of INR1,430 (revised up from INR1,180 earlier). Weak demand in the tier 2-3 cites as validated by our channel checks remains the key near-term risk. Retain BUY.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:01 hrs Trent was quoting at Rs 1,064.00, down Rs 22.60, or 2.08 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,092.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,064.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 39,402 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 36,252 shares, an increase of 8.69 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.43 percent or Rs 27.05 at Rs 1,086.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,347.10 and 52-week low Rs 830.05 on 07 April, 2022 and 17 June, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 21.02 percent below its 52-week high and 28.19 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,823.87 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trent
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.