    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1430: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Trent recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Trent


    Trent's aggressive footprint expansion and strong LTL growth of 16% YoY translated into a robust 53% YoY revenue growth; however, the back- ended store additions increased the costs disproportionately thereby reducing EBITDA growth to a mere 12% YoY. Westside and Zudio's store-level economics remains healthy as evident from: a) the strong LTL growth, b) Westside's annualized revenue run-rate which was almost double its FY22 level ( >INR50b) and c) our channel checks. We expect revenue/EBITDA growth of 45%/58% over FY22-24, respectively, on continued aggressive store additions and healthy LTL growth. We retain our BUY rating given Trent's strong growth opportunity.


    Outlook


    We have ascribed 31x EV/EBITDA to the standalone business (Westside and Zudio; 15% premium over the last five years until pre-Covid and 10% premium over our retail coverage universe given its superlative growth), 1x EV/Sales to Star Bazaar and 15x EV/EBITDA to Zara on FY24E, thereby arriving at our TP of INR1,430. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Trent
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.