Buy Trent: target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated December 29, 2021.

December 30, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Trent


According to industry reports, apparel & clothing sales crossed the pre-covid sales with growth of 6% each in October 2021 and November 2021 versus pre-covid sales due to strong demand during the festive season. However, rise in COVID-19 cases might put a pause to strong recovery in the retail space. Trent registered revenue growth of 25% in Q2FY2022 over Q2FY2020. With strong footfalls during the festive season, we expect revenue to grow by 30% in Q3FY2022 over Q3FY2020. Sustained store additions (added 31 stores in H1), increasing focus on digital sales, and expanding the differentiated portfolio would help the company to stay ahead of competition in the branded apparel space.



Outlook


We reiterate Buy on Trent with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,275. Differentiated business model, strong store expansion plan, and healthy balance sheet (with cash of over Rs. 500cr) makes it a good pick in the retail space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Trent
first published: Dec 30, 2021 11:37 am

