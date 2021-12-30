Buy Trent: target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Trent

According to industry reports, apparel & clothing sales crossed the pre-covid sales with growth of 6% each in October 2021 and November 2021 versus pre-covid sales due to strong demand during the festive season. However, rise in COVID-19 cases might put a pause to strong recovery in the retail space. Trent registered revenue growth of 25% in Q2FY2022 over Q2FY2020. With strong footfalls during the festive season, we expect revenue to grow by 30% in Q3FY2022 over Q3FY2020. Sustained store additions (added 31 stores in H1), increasing focus on digital sales, and expanding the differentiated portfolio would help the company to stay ahead of competition in the branded apparel space.



Outlook

We reiterate Buy on Trent with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,275. Differentiated business model, strong store expansion plan, and healthy balance sheet (with cash of over Rs. 500cr) makes it a good pick in the retail space.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More