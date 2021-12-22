MARKET NEWS

Buy Trent; target of Rs 1198: Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1198 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

December 22, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
 
 
Edelweiss Securities' report on Trent


We interacted with Trent CEO Mr. P Venkatesalu Highlights: i) Zudio as a format has stabilised, and the company is looking at its aggressive ramp-up (highlighted at AGM too). ii) The online strategy for Westside will be driven via Tata Cliq, own website & app (app in development), and Tata’s super app. No plans to launch on marketplaces. iii) Targeting ramp-up in grocery having found the right model for Star Bazaar. Booker’s expansion will leverage Star’s network.



Outlook


We believe Trent has established the viability for Zudio, and expect it to drive the company’s next leg of growth. We maintain our target multiple and an unchanged TP of INR1,198. Weak store economics for Zudio and e-commerce are the key risks. Maintain ‘BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Edelweiss Securities #Recommendations #Trent
first published: Dec 22, 2021 03:00 pm

