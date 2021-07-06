MARKET NEWS

Buy Trent: target of Rs 1018: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1018 in its research report dated July 05, 2021.

July 06, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Sharekhan's research report on Trent


Like its peers, COVID-19 disrupted Trent’s financials as well in FY2021. However, the company focused on – 1) sustained store additions (added 71 stores) and 2) reduction in operating costs (employee and rental costs fell by 18.6% and 11%, respectively). Its value brand Zudio posted strong numbers with a revenue of Rs. 480 crore as like-for-like sales recovered to pre-COVID levels. Hypermarket subsidiary and association with Zara saw operating losses shrink led by cost-saving initiatives. Working capital cycle reduced by 17 days; operating cash flow stood at Rs. 413 crore. The company ended FY2021 with strong liquidity position of Rs. 700 crore, which will address future store expansions.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Trent with a revised price target of Rs. 1,018. Strong liquidity position, sustained store additions and a differentiated business model make it a strong investment bet in the branded retail space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

