    Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Transport Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated November 22, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation


    TRPC’s established presence across the multimodal Logistics value chain (Road, Rail, 3PL, and Water logistics) enables it to offer efficient end-to-end Logistics solutions, cater to a larger addressable market, and makes it the preferred choice for customers looking for complete solutions. These offerings have allowed it to sail through some challenging times. We believe TRPC is very well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity.


    Outlook


    We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 18%/13%/13% over FY22-24, factoring in an increasing share of LTL in the overall freight revenue, new client additions in 3PL, and sustained focus on coastal shipping. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR810 (17x FY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

