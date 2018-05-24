App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation


Revenues grew 26% YoY to Rs 605 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 558 crore). Supply chain and shipping were key growth drivers during the quarter with YoY growth of 33%, 61% to Rs 244 crore, Rs 74 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 230 crore, Rs 67 crore), respectively. Moreover, freight segment grew 15% YoY to Rs 298 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 264 crore) Operating costs, employee expense and other expenses continue to remain at subdued levels, which contributed 182 bps to EBITDA margins to 10% (I-direct estimate: 9.6%). The resultant EBITDA grew 54% YoY to Rs 61 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 54 crore) PAT grew 76% YoY to Rs 33 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 28 crore). Higher other income for a fourth consecutive quarter at Rs 9.4 crore was partly offset by an exceptional loss of Rs 4 crore during the quarter (impairment of foreign subsidiary)


Outlook
TCI remains under-valued compared to its peers, providing us comfort. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock and maintain our target price of Rs 350.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

