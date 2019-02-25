Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation

Revenues grew 19% YoY to Rs 663 crore. The freight and shipping division grew 20% and 52% to Rs 311 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 297 crore) and Rs 100 crore, respectively, whereas, the supply chain division grew a mere 10% to Rs 261 crore EBITDA margins contracted 34 bps to 9.1%. The margins came in above I-direct estimates mainly due to lower admin & other expense to sales ratio (3.6%). The resultant EBITDA grew 15% YoY to Rs 61 crore However, PAT grew a mere 7% YoY to Rs 30 crore as a better operational performance was negatively impacted by higher depreciation and interest expense.

Outlook

We believe utilisation of the capacity in the medium term will push TCI towards blended margins of ~10% with a RoCE of ~15%. With multi-modal capabilities, we believe TCI has developed a strong moat around its business thereby delivering sustainable growth rates. On an SOTP basis, we value the company at Rs 350 per share with a BUY recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.