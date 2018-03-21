HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

Broker Research   •

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated March 21, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation TCI Seaways, a business division of Transport Corporation of India (TCI), has acquired a ship with dead-weight tonnage (DWT) of 26262 (holding capacity of 766 containers). Total investment for the same was | 48.8 crore that would be funded partly from internal accruals & partly from additional borrowings. Outlook We maintain SOTP based valuation ascribe a multiple of 10x FY20E EPS for freight, supply chain at 23x FY20E P/E and shipping 10x FY20E P/E, respectively,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers