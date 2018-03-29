App
Stocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated March 21, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation


TCI Seaways, a business division of Transport Corporation of India (TCI), has acquired a ship with dead-weight tonnage (DWT) of 26262 (holding capacity of 766 containers). Total investment for the same was | 48.8 crore that would be funded partly from internal accruals & partly from additional borrowings.

Outlook

We maintain SOTP based valuation ascribe a multiple of 10x FY20E EPS for freight, supply chain at 23x FY20E P/E and shipping 10x FY20E P/E, respectively, to arrive at a revised target price of | 340 (vs. | 330 earlier). We believe low valuations compared to its peers will re-rate the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation

