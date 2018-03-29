Buy Transport Corporation; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation

TCI Seaways, a business division of Transport Corporation of India (TCI), has acquired a ship with dead-weight tonnage (DWT) of 26262 (holding capacity of 766 containers). Total investment for the same was | 48.8 crore that would be funded partly from internal accruals & partly from additional borrowings.

Outlook

We maintain SOTP based valuation ascribe a multiple of 10x FY20E EPS for freight, supply chain at 23x FY20E P/E and shipping 10x FY20E P/E, respectively, to arrive at a revised target price of | 340 (vs. | 330 earlier). We believe low valuations compared to its peers will re-rate the stock.

