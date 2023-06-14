Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 860: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI has seen m-o-m improvement in demand during June 2023. Macro indicators highlight a better domestic trade environment in May 2023 with y-o-y and m-o-m growth in May 2023. The management retained a 10-15% y-o-y revenue and net profit growth for FY2024, led by 20% y-o-y revenue growth in SCM, 10-15% y-o-y in freight and flat Seaways business. The Transystem JV is expected to post higher double-digit y-o-y revenue growth for FY2024, after a strong 48% y-o-y revenue growth posted in FY2023.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on TCI Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 860, factoring upwardly revised valuation for its JV and its steady earnings growth trajectory aided by multi-modal capabilities.

