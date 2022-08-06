English
    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Transport Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India


    TRPC reported a revenue of ~INR9b in 1QFY23 (up 30% YoY, but flat QoQ), 5% above our estimate. Strong growth was seen across Freight, Supply Chain, and the Seaways segment. EBITDA margin stood healthy at 11.5%, up 60bp YoY, but down 180bp QoQ. The same remains robust, led by the strong margin generated in the Seaways segment. Strong operating performance saw PAT grow 66% YoY to INR777m (13% above our estimate). The margin performance is likely to continue ahead as marine freight rates are expected to remain elevated and the high margin return cargo from Myanmar is expected to continue in the near to medium term. It expects to acquire a new ship by the end of FY23.



    Outlook


    We retain our revenue and earnings estimates for FY24 and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR860 (based on 17x FY24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Transport Corporation of India - 050822 - moti

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 09:59 pm
