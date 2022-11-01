Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TRPC reported an in line revenue of ~INR9.3b in 2QFY23 (up 13% YoY). The same in the Freight/Supply Chain division grew 14%/26% YoY. However, the high margin Seaways segment reported a decline of ~8% YoY. EBITDA margin fell 240bp YoY to 10.3% (est. 12.2%). The Seaways division recorded a contraction in EBIT margin, which fell to 24.5% in 2QFY23 (v/s 35.8% in 2QFY22). Lower volumes and freight rates impacted revenue and margin in the Seaways segment. PAT declined by ~4% YoY to INR723m (12% below our estimate). Revenue grew 21% YoY to INR18.4b in 1HFY23. EBITDA margin stood at 10.9% (v/s 11.8% in 1HFY22). APAT grew 23% YoY to INR1.5b. While Freight and the Supply Chain business performed well in 2QFY23, revenue and profitability in the Seaways business were impacted. TRPC is yet to acquire a new ship and is awaiting better pricing.

Outlook

We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by ~11%/6% to factor in weaker growth and margin outlook in the Seaways business. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR860 (18x FY24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Transport Corporation of India - 01-11-2022 - moti