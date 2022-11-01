Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India
TRPC reported an in line revenue of ~INR9.3b in 2QFY23 (up 13% YoY). The same in the Freight/Supply Chain division grew 14%/26% YoY. However, the high margin Seaways segment reported a decline of ~8% YoY. EBITDA margin fell 240bp YoY to 10.3% (est. 12.2%). The Seaways division recorded a contraction in EBIT margin, which fell to 24.5% in 2QFY23 (v/s 35.8% in 2QFY22). Lower volumes and freight rates impacted revenue and margin in the Seaways segment. PAT declined by ~4% YoY to INR723m (12% below our estimate). Revenue grew 21% YoY to INR18.4b in 1HFY23. EBITDA margin stood at 10.9% (v/s 11.8% in 1HFY22). APAT grew 23% YoY to INR1.5b. While Freight and the Supply Chain business performed well in 2QFY23, revenue and profitability in the Seaways business were impacted. TRPC is yet to acquire a new ship and is awaiting better pricing.
Outlook
We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by ~11%/6% to factor in weaker growth and margin outlook in the Seaways business. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR860 (18x FY24E EPS).
