English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Transport Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 26, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India


    TRPC offers integrated Logistics solutions through its three business divisions: TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain, and TCI Seaways. It also has a JV with CONCOR, where it provides rail transport solutions. Its presence across segments helped it cater to a larger market and provide customized valueadded solution services as against mere transportation or warehousing. It has a fleet of more than 12,000 trucks, six cargo ships, more than 150 reefer vehicles, and 13m sq. ft. of warehousing space. While the freight services business is likely to benefit from a shift to organized from the unorganized sector, the supply chain will see a strong recovery driven by an improvement in the Auto sector. The Seaways segment, which is the highest margin segment for TRPC, is expected to continue its growth momentum in FY23. It plans to add cap.



    Outlook


    We expect TRPC to clock a revenue/PAT CAGR of ~18%/19% over FY22-24. The stock trades at 14x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR860 (based on 17x FY24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 09:54 hrs Transport Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 716.50, up Rs 11.35, or 1.61 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 717.00 and an intraday low of Rs 712.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 367 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,194 shares, a decrease of -95.52 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.90 percent or Rs 6.40 at Rs 705.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 858.00 and 52-week low Rs 394.10 on 17 January, 2022 and 27 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 16.49 percent below its 52-week high and 81.81 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,554.42 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Transport Corporation of India - 250822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 09:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.