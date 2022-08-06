Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI reported better than expected consolidated revenues for Q1FY2023 led by strong growth across its key verticals. However, OPM remained under pressure q-o-q across verticals. The management retained topline and bottom line growth guidance of 10-15% y-o-y for FY2023 factoring a slowdown towards the fag end of the fiscal year. Its capex plan of Rs. 300 crore remains unchanged although it is yet to zero in on a ship for acquisition.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on TCI Ltd with a revised price target of Rs. 850, lowering our valuation multiples to factor near-term near term macro headwinds affecting especially the MSME segment.

