    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

    India's specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India


    TCI reported better than expected consolidated revenues for Q1FY2023 led by strong growth across its key verticals. However, OPM remained under pressure q-o-q across verticals. The management retained topline and bottom line growth guidance of 10-15% y-o-y for FY2023 factoring a slowdown towards the fag end of the fiscal year. Its capex plan of Rs. 300 crore remains unchanged although it is yet to zero in on a ship for acquisition.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on TCI Ltd with a revised price target of Rs. 850, lowering our valuation multiples to factor near-term near term macro headwinds affecting especially the MSME segment.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:39 pm
