Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI reported largely in-line cConsolidated revenues for Q2FY2023 were largely in line with estimates led by strong growth in freight and SCM businesses. However, OPM lagged due to weak margins in SCM and Seaways. The management retained topline and bottomline growth guidance of 10-15% y-o-y for FY2023 as Seaways is expected to report flat revenue y-o-y along with normalisation of OPM. Its capex plan of Rs. 300 crore remains unchanged although it is yet to zero in on a ship for acquisition, which is expected in Q4FY2023 or Q1FY2024.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on TCI Ltd with an unchanged price target of Rs. 850, considering its long term sustainable growth trajectory driven by positive sectoral fundamentals and its multi-modal capabilities.

