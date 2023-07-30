Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TRPC provides comprehensive logistics solutions through its three main business divisions: TCI Freight, TCI Supply Chain, and TCI Seaways. Additionally, its JV with CONCOR enables the company to provide efficient rail transport solutions. Its diverse presence in various segments empowers the company to cater to a broader market and deliver personalized value-added services beyond mere transportation and warehousing. The company boasts of an extensive fleet, comprising over 10,000 trucks, six cargo ships, and 14m sq. ft. of warehousing space. While the freight services business is expected to benefit from the shift to organized sectors from the unorganized ones, the supply chain division is anticipated to experience a robust recovery, driven by improvements in the automotive sector. TRPC's highest margin segment, Seaways, is projected to sustain its growth momentum in FY24. The company plans to expand the capacity of its Seaways division in FY24, which is expected to further boost volume growth.

Outlook

We expect TRPC to achieve CAGR of 15%/16%/16% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY23-FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR 850, based on 15x FY25 EPS.

