Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI is a leading provider of integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has over six decades of experience and moves nearly 2.5% of India's GDP by value. TCI has 9000+ trucks in operation, six owned coastal ships, 12 million square feet warehousing space, 900 offices • In FY22, freight formed 15% of EBITDA while SCM and coastal shipping contributed 26% and 58%, respectively.



Outlook

Due to a sharp correction in the stock post Q2 results, we maintain our BUY rating as valuations look attractive (debt free, multi-modal business). We value the stock at Rs 810 (SOTP).

Transport Corporation of India - 07-11-2022 - icici