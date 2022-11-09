English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


    TCI is a leading provider of integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has over six decades of experience and moves nearly 2.5% of India's GDP by value. TCI has 9000+ trucks in operation, six owned coastal ships, 12 million square feet warehousing space, 900 offices • In FY22, freight formed 15% of EBITDA while SCM and coastal shipping contributed 26% and 58%, respectively.



    Outlook


    Due to a sharp correction in the stock post Q2 results, we maintain our BUY rating as valuations look attractive (debt free, multi-modal business). We value the stock at Rs 810 (SOTP).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Transport Corporation of India - 07-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:18 pm