    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India

    Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is a leading provider of integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has over six decades of experience and moves nearly 2.5% of India's GDP by value. TCI has 9000+ trucks in operation, six owned coastal ships, 12 million square feet warehousing space and 900 offices • In FY22, freight formed 15% of EBITDA while SCM and coastal shipping contributed 26% and 58%, respectively.


    Outlook

    In spite of moderate growth, we maintain our BUY rating as valuations look attractive (debt free, multi-modal business) and margins are maintained. We value the stock at Rs 810 (SOTP).