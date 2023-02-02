Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is a leading provider of integrated multimodal logistics and supply chain solutions. The company has over six decades of experience and moves nearly 2.5% of India's GDP by value. TCI has 9000+ trucks in operation, six owned coastal ships, 12 million square feet warehousing space and 900 offices • In FY22, freight formed 15% of EBITDA while SCM and coastal shipping contributed 26% and 58%, respectively.



Outlook

In spite of moderate growth, we maintain our BUY rating as valuations look attractive (debt free, multi-modal business) and margins are maintained. We value the stock at Rs 810 (SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More