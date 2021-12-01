MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Transport Corporation of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated November 30, 2021.

Broker Research
December 01, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India


We released our Logistics thematic report recently (Report link), wherein we stressed upon the Logistics sector moving towards formalization. We noted that this would provide strong growth opportunities for some of the established players, such as Transport Corporation (TCI). The share price of TCI has been up ~45% since our initiation, and we believe there is more steam left. The unique multimodal capabilities of TCI would drive consistent growth in volumes and earnings across segments over the next few years. With the easing of fuel prices (on account of tax cuts), margins are expected to remain at elevated levels. TCI has a well-blended portfolio, with a presence across a) the high-volume Freight segment, b) value-added segments such as Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, and c) niche high-margins segments such as Seaways.



Outlook


We expect TCI to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~17%/25%/33% over FY21-24. We reiterate our Buy rating, with revised TP of INR790/share (16x FY24E EPS).

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
first published: Dec 1, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.