    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 785: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    TCI reported better-than-expected performance for Q3FY2023, led by strong revenue growth across key verticals, better-than-expected OPM in freight, and lower effective tax rate. Management expects 10-15% y-o-y revenue growth, while net profit is expected to grow at ~10% y-o-y, owing to lower OPM in seaways y-o-y. Strong revenue growth in freight and SCM business is expected to drive growth. Seaways is expected to remain flat for FY2024 due to delay in ship purchase. The company would decide upon ship acquisition by Q2FY2024 end as ship prices continue to remain elevated.


    We retain our Buy rating on TCI Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 785, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025E earnings, while lowering our valuation multiples to factor in the sluggish macro-economic outlook.