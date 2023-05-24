Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 785: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India
TCI reported a marginal miss on net earnings for Q4FY2023 owing to lower-than-expected revenue contribution from its high-margin Seaways business. The management expects 10-15% y-o-y revenue and net profit growth, led by strong growth in SCM, healthy run-rate in freight and flattish Seaways business. Company remains hopeful of acquiring a ship by Q3FY2024, which would provide a fillip to revenues and net earnings in FY2025.
Outlook
We retain a Buy rating on TCI Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 785, considering its steady earnings growth trajectory aided by multi-modal capabilities.
