    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 785: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 785 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

    TCI reported a marginal miss on net earnings for Q4FY2023 owing to lower-than-expected revenue contribution from its high-margin Seaways business. The management expects 10-15% y-o-y revenue and net profit growth, led by strong growth in SCM, healthy run-rate in freight and flattish Seaways business. Company remains hopeful of acquiring a ship by Q3FY2024, which would provide a fillip to revenues and net earnings in FY2025.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on TCI Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 785, considering its steady earnings growth trajectory aided by multi-modal capabilities.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

