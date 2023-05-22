Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India

Transport Corporation of India (TRPC) posted 4QFY23 revenue of ~INR9.8b, up 9% YoY (in line). The Freight and Supply Chain divisions grew 5% and 26%, respectively, YoY. The high-margin Seaways segment declined 5% YoY. EBITDA margin contracted 230bp YoY to 11.0% (our est. 12.2%). Growth in Seaways was hit by the absence of high-margin return load from Myanmar and dry docking of certain ships in the quarter that hurt utilization levels. EBITDA declined 9.4% YoY to INR1.1b and APAT remained flat YoY to INR849m (in line) in 4QFY23. APAT was supported by high other income. For FY23, revenue stood at INR37.8b (+16.1% YoY), EBITDA margin was at 11.2% (v/s 12.6% in FY22) and APAT stood at INR3.2b (+10.7% YoY). The quarter has been a mixed bag with decent performance by Supply Chain segment offset by the subdued performance in Seaways. TRPC expects to acquire a new ship in FY24, which should help volumes in Seaways.



Outlook

We have marginally reduced our EPS for FY24E/FY25E by 2%/4% to factor in lower growth in high-margin Seaways segment during FY24. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of INR760 based on a P/E multiple of 14x FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Transport Corporation of India - 20 -05 - 2023 - moti