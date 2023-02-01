Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TRPC reported revenue of ~INR9.7b in 3QFY23, up 15% YoY (in line). The Freight and Supply Chain divisions grew 12% and 20%, respectively, YoY. The high-margin seaways segment reported growth of 15% YoY. EBITDA margin declined 120bp YoY to 11.8% (our est. 10.6%). The seaways division’s EBIT margin contracted to 26.9% in 3QFY23 from 36.5% in 3QFY22. The absence of high-margin return load from Myanmar affected margins for seaways. TRPC saw a decent margin improvement in the Freight division QoQ. PAT grew ~5% YoY to INR858m (19% above estimate). For 9MFY23, revenue grew 19% YoY to INR28.0b, EBITDA margin stood at 11.2% (v/s 12.3% in 9MFY22), and APAT grew 15% YoY to INR2.4b. All segments of TRPC posted strong double-digit revenue growth in 3QFY23. TRPC does not expect to procure a new ship before the end of 2QFY24 as it awaits better pricing. The delay is expected to lead to flat growth in the seaways segment in FY24. As a result, we reduce our FY24 revenue/EPS estimates by ~6%/7%.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR750 (17x FY24E EPS).

