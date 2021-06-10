MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


TCI reported a strong set of Q4FY21 numbers. Revenues grew a strong 27% YoY (11% QoQ) to Rs 797 crore. Seaways segment reported strong growth both sequentially (up 25%) and YoY (up 24%), followed by the freight division (up 18% QoQ, 20% YoY) and SCM division (flat QoQ, up 41% YoY, due to low base in Q4FY20). EBITDA margins expanded 147 bps YoY to 10.7%, mainly due to a combination of higher gross margins (19.5% vs. 19% in Q4FY20), lower employee to sales ratio (5.3% vs 6% in Q4FY20) and lower other expense ratio. The resultant EBITDA grew 48% YoY to Rs 86 crore. Further, PAT grew 69% YoY to Rs 53 crore (exceptional expense of Rs 3.5 crore due to impairment in wind power plant and investment in a subsidiary, impacted profitability to certain extent).


Outlook


We value the stock at Rs 490/share (SOTP basis) (earlier Rs 320) and maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey