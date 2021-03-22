Buy Transport Corporation of India: target of Rs 354: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI is well-set to benefit from strong growth outlook for logistics given its six-decade track record in offering integrated multi-modal transport and supply chain solutions. Rising share in LTL freight and value-addition in FTL freight, besides a revival in auto and non-auto SCM and expansion of seaways biz would help PAT clock a 15% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023. GST-led tailwinds, impact of COVID-19, government thrust on AtmaNirbhar Bharat and global supply chain re-alignments would be key growth drivers.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) with a Buy and SOTP-based price target of Rs. 354.

