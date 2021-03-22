English
Buy Transport Corporation of India: target of Rs 354: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 354 in its research report dated March 22, 2021.

March 22, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India


TCI is well-set to benefit from strong growth outlook for logistics given its six-decade track record in offering integrated multi-modal transport and supply chain solutions. Rising share in LTL freight and value-addition in FTL freight, besides a revival in auto and non-auto SCM and expansion of seaways biz would help PAT clock a 15% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023. GST-led tailwinds, impact of COVID-19, government thrust on AtmaNirbhar Bharat and global supply chain re-alignments would be key growth drivers.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) with a Buy and SOTP-based price target of Rs. 354.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

