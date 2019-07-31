App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Transport Corporation of India


Transport Corporation of India (TCI) reported 5% revenue growth. The freight (~46% of standalone revenues) and shipping division (16%) grew 7%, 10%, respectively, whereas supply chain division (39%) remained flat. EBITDA margins improved 36 bps to 9.2%, mainly due to lower operating cost to sales ratio (80.7% vs. 81.1% in Q1FY19). Subsequently, resultant EBITDA, PAT grew 10%, 6%, respectively. The company has adopted Ind-AS 116 “leases” standard, which had an insignificant impact on profitability. The management expects demand recovery in forthcoming quarters, helped by factors like stable crude oil prices, moderate inflation with expected policy initiatives by the Central government. Industrial auto segment (CV, earth moving equipment) is expected to provide a push to the SCS segment (triggers include BS-VI pre-buy in the CV segment).


Outlook


On an SOTP basis, we value the company at Rs 330/share with a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Transport Corporation of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.